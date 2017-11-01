Kenston Intermediate School evacuated due to odor in building

Kenston Intermediate School was evacuated this afternoon when a teacher felt ill after smelling an odor in the building.

Students and staff were sent to the high school while the Bainbridge Fire Department responded to investigate,

Fire officials said the smell was caused by a initial dust burn from starting up a heating unit. Firefighters inspected the building and there were no detectable odors of gas, and no carbon monoxide was found.

The school told parents that students could be picked up from the high school or ride the bus home as usual.

Back in early October the school was evacuated twice die to students and staff getting sick from a smell likely stemming from the roofing project.

