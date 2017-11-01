Frustrated man pulls out gun over McDonald's McMuffin dispute

It may have been early in the morning but apparently it was too early in Warren, OH where a man pulled out a gun while he was in a McDonald’s drive-thru line because they weren't selling McMuffins yet.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkman Road restaurant.

According to police, the driver pulled out a gun and called the employee a name after she told him McMuffins were not being sold at that time.

The suspect, in his 20's, drove off in a black Ford Taurus.

Police are hoping the incident was caught on surveillance video.

No one was injured. If you have any information, give police a call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.