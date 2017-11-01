Gang member found guilty of murdering East Cleveland teen

A jury reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Kiechaun Newell.

The 19-year-old gang member was found guilty of murdering an East Cleveland girl who helped him rob a bank.

Prosecutors say Breanna Fluitt, 17, did not wear a mask when she robbed a Northfield Village bank on Aug. 15, 2016.

Her face was caught on camera and East Cleveland police released the surveillance picture.

After Fluitt's picture showed up on television, Newell was afraid she would be caught and would implicate him.

So, Newell picked up Fluitt at her home, shot her five times and dumped her body in a field at First and Hayden Avenues in East Cleveland.

Fluitt's body was found on Aug.19, 2016.

Her family says "a hole will forever be engraved in each of our hearts".

Newell will be sentenced on Nov. 30.

