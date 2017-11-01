Muslim leaders, CAIR condemn Manhattan terror attack

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). A bicycle lies on a bike path at the crime scene where investigators work after a motorist earlier Tuesday drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

(St. Charles County Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP). This undated photo provided by St. Charles County Department of Corrections via KMOV shows the Sayfullo Saipov. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists.

The leadership council of the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent condemned what they called brutal violence in Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday following the bike path terrorist attack in New York City.

The alleged attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, was not an active member of the Mosque, but while he lived in Cuyahoga Falls he went to the Mosque for prayers.

Mosque President Faheem Shaikh said they he had no recollection of Saipov, and that he was not involved in any of the Mosque’s forums.

“I personally have no account of even knowing him. He attended, probably the daily prayers so there may be some members of the community who know him,” Shaikh said.

The F.B.I. did question several members of the Mosque.

Dr. Ihsan Haque, who is the finance director of the Islamic Society, is concerned about the security of the Mosque.

He said after 9/11 that gun shots were fired at the Mosque and that they have been in contact with the Cuyahoga Falls police about possible added security.

Dr. Haque also condemned the violence and was saddened that the attack was carried out by a Muslim who had worshiped at the Summit County Mosque.

“We are Americans. We are freedom loving people,” he said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.