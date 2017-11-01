Euclid Police: Man saved by officers after getting run over by train

Euclid police officers saved a man's life earlier this month after he attempted to commit suicide by laying on railroad tracks.

The man lost his left leg (below the knee), suffered severe lacerations to his right leg and broke his right arm after a Norfolk Southern Train ran him over, according to a Euclid Police press release.

Officers applied two tourniquets to the man's leg to stop the bleeding.

The man was conscious as officers administered aid, and was unaware of the severity of his injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is recovering.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15 near East 193rd Street.

