Strongsville murder suspect was pallbearer at victim's funeral

Jeffrey Scullin, 20, has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Strongsville Police Department)

The suspect in the murder of Strongsville teacher, Melinda Pleskovic, not only went to her funeral last Saturday, but served as a pallbearer.

Video of several men carrying the casket out of a church on Saturday shows several people, including Jeffrey Scullin Jr.

Scullin was supposed to marry Pleskovic’s daughter on the same day, in the same church, where Pleskovic’s funeral was.

Scullin and Pleskovic’s daughter have a child together.

Scullin was arrested on a charge of aggravated murder Tuesday.

He was assigned a $1 million bond.

Cleveland 19 was told the arrest warrant was issued and the bond set by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, bypassing the Berea Municipal Court.

This occasionally happens, sometimes when the goal is to keep details of an upcoming arrest more confidential.

Cleveland 19 put together a timeline of events leading up to Pleskovic’s murder.

According to Cuyahoga county probate court records, on Oct. 17, Scullin and Pleskovic's daughter, who are both 20-years-old and share a child, applied for a marriage license.

The couple expected to marry October 28.

On October 19th, Scullin reported an attempted aggravated burglary at the Pleskovic family home to Strongsville police.

A police report from the incident states that Pleskovic was home at the time of the alleged incident.

On Oct. 23, Pleskovic was found stabbed and shot in the family home.

Her husband, and Scullin, both called 911.

Scullin told the 911 dispatcher, “she has blood all around her.”

He told the dispatcher that he left the house as soon as he realized something was wrong, taking his young daughter and the Pleskovic’s son with Downs Syndrome outside.

Pleskovic’s funeral was on Oct. 28 – the original date of Scullin and her daughter’s wedding.

On Oct. 31, Scullin was arrested on a charge of aggravated murder.

A neighbor told Cleveland 19 there will be a fundraiser at the Strongsville Pizzafire on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5- 9 p.m., with proceeds from the event being donated to the Melinda J. Showman-Pleskovic Memorial Fund.

