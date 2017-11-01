Lakewood High School student reports attempted armed robbery

A Lakewood High School student reported an attempted armed robbery Wednesday on the east side of the city, near Cleveland.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the student was walking along Franklin Boulevard when a man approached, claimed he had a gun and demanded the student's cell phone and money.

The suspect came away empty handed and fled the scene in a red car filled with other suspects.

Police are urging all Lakewood students to be aware of their surroundings on the way to and from school, and if at all possible, to walk with someone else.

If any residents spot any suspicious activity, they're encouraged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-1234.

