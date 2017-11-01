Cleveland weather: Do the changes in temperature hurt your health?

Sudden, drastic change is rarely ever good, especially when it comes to the weather and the impact it has on your health.

"The cold is not just an issue of comfort or not, it actually affects both the physical as well as the emotional health," said University Hospitals Dr. Roy Buchinsky.

We all know people who blame the weather for their headaches, achy joints or chest pains. It turns out, Buchinsky said temperature swings can be hazardous to your health.

"You can get lower atmospheric pressure, which can actually cause joint pains and joint swelling, so you'll often hear someone say, 'I suspect there's going to be a cold front coming,' because they can actually feel that pain and swelling in their knees or their back, etc," he said.

When you're outside on cold days, make sure you're bundled up.

Otherwise, your blood vessels will start to narrow and that can affect every part of your body.

"If it goes to the heart, you can get angina or heart attack even. If it goes to the brain, you can get migraine headaches. You can even get dryness of the skin," said Buchinsky.

Emotionally, you may struggle too.

Many people call it the winter blues.

"Where the lack of sunshine and the lack of blue skies actually causes changes within your body where you can actually feel quite depressed," said Buchinsky.

Your best defense is to stay active, dress for the weather and get your flu vaccine.

