Sheffield Lake dentist buys candy from kids to support troops and promote good health

This is the second time this week 7-year-old Rielle Hawkins strolled around with Halloween candy.

However, this time she's selling the candy, instead of receiving it.

“Because I really needed to give them candy 'cause they are not home to get candy.”

The "they" is the U.S. military, deployed overseas.

Dentist Scott Nagy first started the program years ago from his office in Sheffield Lake.

“We were in the midst of the Iraq war and we want to give the community a chance to connect with the soldiers, so we started to do candy buyback and send it to Iraq to the troops,” said Nagy.

But he also says his mission is two-fold: help those who protect us and protect kids from unhealthy weight gain and tooth decay.

“Oral hygiene is important. Childhood obesity is an issue these days and diabetes as well,” he said.

Eight-year-old Madeline couldn't believe the little bonus she received during the candy exchange.

She said she never had five one-dollar bills.

"I've had coins, but not actually five dollars.”

Along with all this candy, the troops get cards with loving messages.

The dentist office has collected up to 1,000 pounds of candy.

He says he will do it again next year.

