Holiday retail wars: Experts predict more sales online than in stores

For the first time, experts are predicting that holiday shoppers will spend more online this season than in stores.

The forecast may be surprising to some, as it seems online retail shopping has been the more popular and convenient way in recent years, but studies show that spending in stores still outweighed online profits.

Despite the prediction, storefronts are still doing everything possible to pull in the holiday season shoppers.

Experts from the shopping comparison website Dealnews report more and more stores are offering price-match policies to compete with online companies like Amazon.

Some of the most lucrative price-match guarantees are from Home Depot and Staples. The companies are offering a 110 percent price-match in-store, meaning if the shopper finds the same item sold online or at another store for a cheaper price, the retailer will honor the price difference and then add an extra 10 percent discount.

eBay will also be matching Amazon.com, Jet.com, and Walmart.com prices.

Other stores offering a price-matching policy include Target, Toys"R"Us, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Kohl's.

Experts from Dealnews also say don't hesitate to ask for additional discounts to match the price at stores that don't advertise it. The retailer will in some cases honor the request.

