Update: Missing Licking County elderly man has returned home safely

Update: The Licking County man that was reported missing early Thursday morning has returned home safely, according to deputies.

Deputies said 90-year-old Joseph Lanning left his home on Swans Road in Newark at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lanning is a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue corduroy pants, a black jacket, a tween cap, and black shoes.

Deputies warn that Lanning has memory loss.

Residents in Licking, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Muskingum, and Perry counties are asked to be on the lookout for Lanning.

