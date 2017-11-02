Whole Foods Market to add 6,000 workers during hiring event

Whole Foods Market is adding 6,000 new employees during a national hiring event on Thursday.

Both full-time and part-time positions will be offered.

Cashiers, culinary experts, and prepared food specialists candidates interested in seasonal or permanent positions can stop in at any Whole Foods Market store Nov. 2 for an interview and possible on-the-spot job offers.

Whole Foods Market employees are offered competitive pay, full- and part-time benefits, flexible scheduling, and a 20 percent in-store discount.

There are 10 Whole Foods Market locations in Ohio, including in Rocky River, Akron, University Heights, and Woodmere.

