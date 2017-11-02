Canton woman sentenced for role in toddler's beating death

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has received eight years in prison for failing to prevent her boyfriend from fatally beating her 3-year-old son.

The Repository reports 34-year-old Ruth Buggey, of Canton, was sentenced Wednesday in northeast Ohio's Stark County after previously pleading guilty to complicity to child endangering and obstruction of justice in Owen Buggey's death.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brent Fields was sentenced to 30 years to life Monday after a jury found him guilty of murder.

A coroner ruled that Owen died in October 2016 from septic shock caused by blunt-force trauma to the abdomen.

A judge said Buggey failed to protect Owen because she feared losing her other children if authorities learned of the abuse.

Buggey's attorney in arguing for a shorter sentence says guilt has made her life a "living hell."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.