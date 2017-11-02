Ohio House hopes photos will eliminate food stamp fraud

A bill passed in the Ohio House would add the photos of food stamp recipients to their Electronic Benefit Transfer or EBT cards.

The purpose of House Bill 50 is to protect the integrity of the SNAP program, and stop food stamp fraud.

According to Republican Tim Schaffer of Lancaster, retailers would be asked to report suspicious transactions with cards bearing photos of food stamp recipients. He said Ohio loses $26 million a year to that kind of fraud.

"This bill will feed those in need, not drug dealers," Schaffer said.

Democrat Kent Smith of Euclid said enforcement would be a problem for retailers, and also pointed to the state’s analysis of the cost and benefit of the bill: "Annual estimated savings – zero dollars."

That bill passed, along with one that would require state agencies to check SNAP and Medicaid recipients four times a year for immigration status, lottery winnings and other income and benefits from other states.

