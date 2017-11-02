Police seek booze bandits; Tequila thieves get away with 9 cases of the 'good stuff'

Police say a suspect forced his way into a liquor store and stole hundreds of dollars worth of tequila and cognac.

The robbery happened early Thursday morning at the Copley Liquor Express at 1414 Copley Road.

Akron police say the suspect pried open a door to get in.

Once inside, the liquor looter grabbed two change jars containing around $500.00 in cash, nine cases of Patron Silver, four bottles of Remy XLO and two half gallons of Remy VSOP.

One case of Patrol Silver costs around $400.

Akron police say a second break-in happened early Thursday at the One Stop & Go at 1242 Diagonal Road.

The suspect forced open the back door, took money from the register and an unknown amount of cigarettes.

No word at this time if the same suspect committed both break-ins.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.