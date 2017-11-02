Driver flees after hitting and killing pedestrian

A pedestrian is killed, after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road, on the city's east side.

Cleveland police say the victim was crossing Woodland Avenue just east of Woodhill Road when he was struck.

The driver then fled the scene. Witnesses didn't get a look at the driver, but say the car is described as a dark colored sedan.

EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he died. His name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.