$82M sitting on Cavs bench; Tristan Thompson out for a month

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is out for at least a month.

Thompson experienced a left calf strain during last night's 124-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Double-T left the game in the second quarter and did not come back.

An MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Thursday confirmed the strain.

Thompson will now undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation and is projected to return to play in three to four weeks.

Thompson had been coming off the bench, with Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue juggling lineups and trying to mesh many new players. Lue has already used five different starting lineups.

Thompson played in a franchise record 447 consecutive games before a thumb injury ended his streak April 5.

After helping the Cavs win it's first ring in 52 years, and having what's considered one of his best seasons, Thompson signed a five-year deal with the Cavs for $82 million in 2015.

All $82 million is fully guaranteed.

