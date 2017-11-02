Dwyane Wade: 'No one is afraid of the Cavs'

NBA All-Star and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade says he knows exactly why they've been on a losing streak.

"Ain't nobody afraid. Teams are coming here to whoop our butt and they whooping our butt," said Wade during Thursday's shootaround. "One thing I do notice in Miami, when you get used to it, teams were a little afraid of us -- a little bit. Ain't nobody afraid, they coming here whooping our butt. So maybe at some point it'll get there but not right now. Everyone's playing free, it's early in the year, and everything is going right for everybody but us."

Dwyane Wade says no one is afraid of the Cavs. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/jKLHbYbz0z — Chris Reymann (@reymannchristop) November 2, 2017

The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions are having a dismal start to the 2017-18 season.

After starting out 3-1, the team has given up their last four games in a row -- including last night's loss to Indiana Pacers 124-107.

Wade also said they need consistency, something they are missing out on in this early part of the season.

"We gotta communicate better on the defensive end of the floor," added Wade. "The coaches having to shuffle lineups and we cannot get any consistency in our lineups and we can't get any consistency in our defensive scheme."

The Cavs hit the road tomorrow night and head to Washington where they'll face off against one of the best point guards in the league, John Wall.

We know it's still early but if the playoffs started next week, they wouldn't even make it.

That's something LeBron James isn't used too. He's gone to the playoffs every season since 2005–06 and made it to the Finals the past six years in a row.

