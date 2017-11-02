Woman launches 'UGottaEat' app to reduce food waste

The goal is to help reduce food waste by giving people a chance to share meals. (Source WOIO)

The UGottaEat mobile app launched on Wednesday.

The app is designed for food entrepreneurs to post, share, review and sell their cuisine to other members.

Tonya Kinlow founded the app and says it's been in the works for about a year and a half.

"It's real meals, it's not recipes and just pictures and you put the time, the availability, they can dine in, they can eat with you or just come pick it up if you don't feel like company, so it's totally social and it's free," Kinlow said.

Here's how it works:

You sign in and invite friends to join. In your profile, you let people know where you are and the chefs know what you like.

As you check out the menus, you can share some of the food you made with friends for free or you can search UGottaEat Chefs and pay for something specific and homemade.

After you place your order, you can message the chef and let them know if you want to dine in or pick up. Then you can leave reviews and likes and then share.

Kinlow says she hopes this will help eliminate waste and hopefully food insecurity.

"It is about homemade and fresh-made food. it's moving away from fast or processed food as a way of living and moving into mindful eating," she said.

And of course encourage people to start sharing

"Everyone on their phone when they're hungry is gonna say, let me see what's on UGottaEat!"

The app is available for iPhone and Android.

Kinlow has also written a book, "A Year of (ME) Mindful Eating To Improve Wellbeing." There's an affirmation for each day of the year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.