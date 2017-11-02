Future son-in-law charged with aggravated murder in Strongsville

Jeffrey Scullin, 20, has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Strongsville Police Department)

The man accused of murdering his soon to be mother-in-law is now charged with aggravated murder.

Jeffrey Scullin, 20, will make his initial appearance Friday morning.

Scullin is accused of killing longtime Strongsville teacher Melinda Pleskovic on Oct. 23.

Pleskovic had been shot and stabbed, according to the autopsy report.

Scullin, who was living with the family, served as a pallbearer at her funeral, Saturday, Oct. 28.

He was supposed to marry Pleskovic’s daughter on the same day, in the same church, where Pleskovic’s funeral was. Scullin and Pleskovic’s daughter have a child together.

Scullin is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

In addition to aggravated murder, he is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and making false alarms.

A motive has not been given.

