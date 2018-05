Free Thanksgiving Dinner: List of hot meals

Many of you will be sitting down with your families enjoying a hot meal. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank have partnered with several agencies to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Cleveland 19 as well as the food bank have prepared a list of hot meal sites that will be open on or near Thanksgiving to help those struggling have a hot meal.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

St. Augustine Church and Hunger Center

2486 West 14 St., Cleveland

11/23, St. Augustine Church at 11 a.m.

(216) 781- 5530

St. Anselm Church

12696 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland

11/23 , Kelly Hall at noon

(440) 729- 9575

Lakewood New Life Church (@ St. Malachi)

2459 Washington Ave, Cleveland

11/18, 11/19, serving lunch at noon

(440) 960-0006

Lakewood New Life Church (@ Laura's House)

8120 Puritas Ave., Cleveland

11/26, serving dinner at 3 p.m.

440-960-0006

Lakewood New Life Church (@ Crossroads City Mission)

5310 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland

11/25, serving dinner at 3 p.m.

440-960-0006

Our Family Home Center

14681 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland

11/23, serving dinner at 11 a.m.

216-375-9400

Thea Bowman Center

11901 Oakfield Ave., Cleveland

11/25, serving lunch at noon

440-391-1206

St. Matthew United Methodist

8601 Wade Park Ave., Cleveland

11/18, 11/19, serving lunch at noon

Second New Hope Baptist Church

2917 East 116th Street, Cleveland

11/18, serving lunch at noon

216-229-2022

Liberty Hill Baptist Church

8206 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

11/18, serving lunch at 11 a.m.

216-262-7090

Church of St. Rita Parish

32820 Baldwin Road, Solon 44139

11/18, serving lunch at 10 a.m.

St. Herman’s House of Hospitality

4410 Franklin Blvd., Cleveland

11/18-11/25, serving breakfast at 6 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., and dinner at 5:30 p.m. daily

West Side Catholic Center

3135 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

11/18 - 11/25, serving breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at weekdays, dinner at 4:30 p.m. including Saturday

216-631-4741

St. Andrews Episcopal Church

2171 E. 49th St., Cleveland

11/17, serving dinner

Church of Epiphany

21000 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid

11/26, serving dinner 4 p.m.

St. Albert the Great Parish

2459 Washington Ave., Cleveland

11/26, serving dinner 3 p.m.

440-237-6760

Manna Food from Heaven

2100 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland

11/25, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

216-509-7960

Thea Bowman Center

11901 Oakfield Ave., Cleveland

11/25, serving lunch from noon

440-391-1206

Cove United Methodist Church

12501 Lake Avenue, Lakewood

11/25, serving lunch at 11:30 a.m.

216-262-5650

Care on the Square

5055 East Wallings Road, Broadview Heights

11/25 serving lunch at noon

216-390-0358

Clague Road United Church of Christ

3650 Clague Road, North Olmsted

11/25 serving dinner at 4:30

216-262-5650

Trinity Lutheran Church

2031 West 30th St., Cleveland, OH

11/18, 11/25, serving dinner at 4:30 p.m.

St. Boniface Church

3545 West 54th Street, Cleveland

11/23, serving dinner at 4

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church

12701 Superior Ave., East Cleveland

11/23, serving dinner at 1 p.m.

216-291-3112

Mt. Zion Congregational UCC

10723 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland

11/24, serving lunch at noon

216-391-5760

St. Innocent Orthodox Church

8526 Usher Rd., Olmsted, OH

11/19, dinner served at 5 p.m.

St. Phillip Neri

799 East 82nd St., Cleveland

11/22, serving lunch at 11:30 a.m.

216-391-4415

CACC#3

17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland

11/22, serving dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Pearl Road United Methodist Church

4200 Pearl Road, Cleveland

11/19, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

11/23, serving dinner at 6 p.m.

Faith Based Initiative

10313 Garfield Ave., Cleveland

11/20, serving dinner at 4 p.m.

St. Edward High School Community Meal

13500 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

11/22, serving dinner at 6 p.m.

216-221-3776

Second Ebenezer Baptist Church

1881 E. 71st St., Cleveland

11/20, serving dinner at 7 p.m.

St. Luke Grace Lutheran Community Meal

13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood

11/20, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

216-226-7807

Changing Lives Ministries

12651 S. Clair Ave., Cleveland

11/20, serving dinner at 6 p.m.

11/15, serving lunch at noon

Northeast Church of God

8101 Pulanski Ave., Cleveland

11/22, serving dinner at 4 p.m.

Christian Family Ourtreach

711 E. 105th St., Cleveland

11/21, serving dinner at 2 p.m.

Rescuing the Pershing

30635 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted

11/21, serving dinner at 7 p.m.

St. Aloysius Church

10932 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland

11/21, serving dinner at 4:30 p.m.

216-451-3262

East Shore United Methodist – Soup’s On!

23002 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid

11/22, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

Community AME Church

5805 Lexington Ave.

11/22, dinner served at 4 p.m.

St. Mary's House of Hospitality

5500 W. 54th St., Parma

11/21, serving dinner at 4 p.m.

440-237-2347

Lakewood United Methodist Church

15700 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

11/28, serving dinner at 6 p.m.

216-226-8650

Morning Star Baptist Church

10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland

11/15, serving dinner at 3 p.m.

216-721-7300

Mt. Zion Congregational UCC

10723 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland

11/23, serving dinner at noon

216-791-5760

SUMMIT COUNTY

Haven of Rest Ministries

175 E. Market St., Akron

11/23, doors open at 10:45 for the noon meal and 5:30 for the 6:30 meal

*Gift bags of toiletry items and socks will be given to each guest as well

330-535-1563

STARK COUNTY

Peace United Methodist Church

5520 Ravenna Rd. Louisville

11/23, dinner from 1130-130

330-875-5496

ASHLAND COUNTY

Salvation Army - Ashland Kroc Center

527 E. Liberty St., Ashland

11/20-11/22, serving lunch at 11 a.m.

Ashland First United Methodist Church

220 Sandusky St., Ashland

11/26, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

University Settlement - Hot Meal

4800 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

11/22, serving dinner

216-641-8948

LAKE COUNTY

St. James

131 N. State Street, Painesville

11/23, dinner served all day 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and every Monday, Tuesday in Nov. at 5 p.m

216-598-5975

Salvation Army – Painesville

69 Pearl Street, Painesville

11/18, serving dinner at 3 p.m.

11/22, serving dinner at noon

440-354-3774

Willow Praise Church

32901 Vine Street, Willowick

11/23, serving dinner at 10 a.m.

440-221-2929

Karpos Ministry

242 N. State Street, Painesville

11/22, serving dinner at 5 p.m.

440-725-2212

RICHLAND COUNTY

Bellville First Baptist Church

4534 State Route 12, Bellville

11/22, serving a Thanksgiving meal at 4 p.m.

567-274-2700

