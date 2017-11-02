Cleveland Kmart store set to close in January

The Kmart on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland will close in January of 2018.

According to a press release from Sears Holdings 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will close.

The stores will close in the later part of January.

Sears Holding said liquidation sales could begin as early as Nov. 9.

The company said employees of the stores will be eligible to receive severance and will have the chance to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores.

