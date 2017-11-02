LeBron James reacts to Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Watson is out for the year. (Source AP Images)

Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury shocked the football world on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press the rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans suffered a torn cruciate ligament in one of his knees in practice.

Athletes are sending their best to Watson, including Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

"This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap," James posted on Twitter.

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! ???????? https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017

I know you'll come back stronger from this. Prayers up @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/Z8FHhpgYnW — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 2, 2017

Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt ????. You’ll be back better than ever young ??. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for my man, @deshaunwatson ... sad news. God’s got you bro and you will come back even stronger ???? — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 2, 2017

Watson was the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. He threw 19 touchdown passes in seven games.

