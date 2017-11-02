Romona's Kids: 'Project Hope' lifting up the less fortunate

Some local kids who raise money year-round for veterans decided to branch out to help others in their community.

We found out how, in Mentor on the Lake.

Junior Amvets from Post 109 recently hosted a Spaghetti Fundraiser.

“We're raising money for Project Hope, it's for the less fortunate and the homeless and I think it's really good because it's helping people,” said McKayla Meadows.

“All the stuff that we buy with the money we made will go to the people that need it,” said Nathan Love.

The kids hold other events through the year, like car washes and hot dog sales but say this project is close to their heart.

“It makes me feel better about myself, helping people out who can't really do what they want,” said Austin Lemr.

“It makes me happy that I'm helping people around the world,” said Meadows.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.