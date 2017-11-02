Strongsville residents turn out to support family of slain teacher

Chris Rolland and Scott Goette knew Melinda Pleskovic well, and are remain shocked and saddened by the news of her untimely death. (Source: WOIO)

There was a long line at PizzaFire in Strongsville as friends of Melinda Pleskovic came out to support her family Thursday night.

Melinda, a Strongsville sixth grade teacher, was murdered in her own home on Oct. 23.

Her family and friends, still mourning her loss, shared hugs and tears during the dinner fundraiser.

Twenty percent of Thursday night’s PizzaFire take will go to the Pleskovic family.

Chris Rolland and Scott Goette were there for the pizza and to remember the woman they called "the soccer mom."

They were all teammates on a six-on-six co-ed team.

Goette said Melinda was there for anyone who needed her.

“She did so much for so many people, so we just wanted to pay our respects to her. It’s been a rough week,” he said.

A sudden loss like this, of a teammate, a friend, a teacher, a mom, is hard to comprehend.

Most likely that’s why so many showed up to help out.

Laura Laufman is struggling with her loss, she was Melinda's neighbor and not a day went by when they didn't share a moment.

“She was just so passionate about her family, sports, education. We had so much in common, it’s tragic. Heartbreaking," she said.

