Cleveland and Cuyahoga County absent in caring for city's homeless women and children

We found Judith Durham and her 2-year-old son Jonah outside in the 45 degree temperatures not sure where they would go until 7 p.m. (Source: WOIO)

A survey of the homeless situation in downtown Cleveland shows a growing number of homeless women and their children have no place to go during the day.

They spend hours on end wandering the streets -- a gap of time that goes unfilled by various agencies.

Who is helping?

A survey of downtown agencies is revealing.

On Payne Avenue, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries was dropping off food to help feed hungry and homeless women and children this morning.

Just a few blocks away at the Bishop Cosgrove Center of the Catholic Church, meals were being prepared for the homeless.

On West 25th Street the same was true at St. Malachi's Church.

It was also true in Tremont at St. Augustine's.

There is a trend. It's all faith-based relief.

It raises the question: where is the city and/or county involvement?

Judith Durham and her son Jonah, who were profiled by Denise Zarrella, put a face on the issue.

Newly homeless and on a waiting list for a more permanent situation they have to spend hours wandering the streets of Cleveland.

It was 43 degrees Wednesday and Jonah already had a cold.

The two are in a gap where they have to leave the City Mission at 7am.

They are taken to the Cosgrove Center where they have to wait a while to get in.

At 2:30 after lunch it's back out on the street until a return for the night to the City Mission for the night.

The story got instant results, according to Linda Uveges at the Mission.

"Emails, phone calls, people saying: 'Hey can I, what can I do to help out this situation cause people are very upset,'" she said.

Linda says the Mission can't have people living at the facility all day due to other programming commitments, and like others, would like to see more from government.

"We would, we need them to do something to fill in this gap that was a huge need," said Uveges.

The Mission won't ever turn anyone away, but the numbers are growing faster than it can keep up.

"This is not a long term solution. We need our county and our city to step up and say we'll put something together."

In case anyone needs any suggestions, the old juvenile court and detention center comes to mind.

It's huge. It has beds, showers and a kitchen.

The old third district police station downtown is only partially used and it would only be needed for about five hours a day.

