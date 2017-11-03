ODOT hiring seasonal workers for winter

Northeast Ohio hasn't seen any snow accumulation yet, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is prepping the workforce in advance.

Mechanics will begin inspecting salt trucks soon to ensure that they are up for the job of clearing Ohio roadways, and ODOT is hiring seasonal workers to complete the winter fleet.

ODOT is looking to fill several different season jobs, including mechanics, technicians, and truck drivers.

To apply, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation's website.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.