Apple fans line up ahead of iPhone release at Crocker Park

The latest and most advanced version of Apple's iPhone was released on Friday, and people were eager to get their hands on the newest model.

Lines formed at Apple's Crocker Park location a day ahead of the iPhone X release, and people endured the heavy overnight rain until the store opened Friday morning.

Apple's newest phone model features a new screen, facial recognition capabilities, and an advance camera. Those are just some of the improvements the iPhone X highlights.

Take a look at other locations around the world at the iPhone X release events.

The iPhone X costs $1,000.

