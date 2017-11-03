Apple fans line up ahead of iPhone release at Crocker Park

The latest and most advanced version of Apple's iPhone was released on Friday, and people were eager to get their hands on the newest model.

Lines formed at Apple's Crocker Park location a day ahead of the iPhone X release, and people endured the heavy overnight rain until the store opened Friday morning.

Apple's newest phone model features a new screen, facial recognition capabilities, and an advance camera. Those are just some of the improvements the iPhone X highlights.

Take a look at other locations around the world at the iPhone X release events.

Sydney's first #iPhoneX buyer live streams the doors opening at the George Street Apple Store. This is... quite a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/LMOZyljngP — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) November 2, 2017

Here’s the iPhone X release line at the Apple Store in Singapore on Orchard road! #AppleNews #iPhoneX #iPhoneXLaunch pic.twitter.com/lDVhyWn9fq — Aaron Mason (@AaronAMason) November 2, 2017

People now lining up for an #iphonex at 5th Apple Store NYC pic.twitter.com/JeN8rWTO9C — Ed Baig (@edbaig) November 2, 2017

The iPhone X costs $1,000.

