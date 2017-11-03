Free Subway sandwiches offered for World Sandwich Day

This Friday, Nov. 3 is World Sandwich Day.

Subway restaurants will celebrate by offering free subs to their customers.

Customers who buy a sandwich and a 30 oz. drink will get a free sandwich of equal or lesser value.

Subway is also donating the equivalent of one meal to Feeding America.

Suzanne Greco, President and CEO of Subway, said, "On World Sandwich Day, we are offering more than a free sandwich to our loyal customers, we are also offering a chance to fight hunger around the world."

