The end of Daylight Saving Time means an extra hour of sleep

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means it's time to set those clocks back an hour.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, clocks will be turned back one hour. The time change means an extra hour of sleep Sunday, brighter mornings, and darker evenings heading into the winter.

The concept is used by about 70 countries worldwide. In the United States, Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands opt out of using Daylight Saving Time.

People for the time change say it:

Promotes outdoor activity in evening during summer

Is good for physical and psychological health

Reduces traffic accidents and crime

People against the change say:

Energy savings are inconclusive

It increases health risks such as heart attack

It disrupts morning activities

