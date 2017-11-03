Whitney M. Young Academy closed in Cleveland Friday due to sewer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Whitney M. Young Academy closed in Cleveland Friday due to sewer problems

Officials from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced that the Whitney M. Young Leadership Academy is closed Friday due to sewer problems.

The school is located at 17900 Harvard Road in Cleveland and is one of CMSD's high-performing school choices.

There was no word from school officials of when the school will reopen.

