Children's Museum of Cleveland hosts ribbon-cutting ahead of grand opening

After several years in development, the Cleveland Children’s Museum is reopening this month in a new location.

Museum officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning ahead of the Nov. 6 grand opening.

With the move to the new location, museum space quadrupled and parking spaces tripled.

Maria Campanelli, the Executive Director at the Children's Museum of Cleveland, said, "We are so excited that our youngest learners will have a place that's open-ended play, they can explore, they can problem solve, they can connect, creating the building skills of a 20th century learner."

The 40,000-square-foot will be home to all sorts of experiments and exhibits for both children and adults.

Jeff Epstein, Executive Director of MidTown Cleveland, said the museum, along with plans for new apartments, townhomes, and a supermarket are helping the east side neighborhood prosper.

"This is a huge addition to our neighborhood," says Epstein.

The new museum is located at 3813 Euclid Avenue in midtown Cleveland.

