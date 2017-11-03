Strongsville murder: Blood on knife tested positive for Melinda Pleskovic's DNA, suspect's DNA on handle

Court documents reveal DNA evidence in the murder of a Strongsville middle school teacher. Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 23. Her future son-in-law, Jeffrey Scullin, Jr. has been arrested.

Scullin's DNA was found on the handle of a "large tactical knife" that was found in his pickup, according to court documents.

Preliminary tests showed positive for human blood, as did the staining on the passenger side of his truck.

Scullin was in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to face charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Judge Michael Donnelly set Scullin's bond at $1 million.

Scullin, 20, was arrested by Strongsville police on Tuesday.

He was living with his fiance's parents at their Strongsville home on Blazing Star Drive.

The 6th-grade teacher's body was found just days before Scullin and her daughter were supposed to be married. Scullin also served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

Both Scullin and Pleskovic's husband called 911 and told emergency dispatcher they had just arrived home and found the woman's body surrounded by blood.

Investigators have not determined a motive yet in Pleskovic's death.

Scullin's case is being sent to a Cuyahoga County grand jury. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

