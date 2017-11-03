Early voting for November election ends Monday

There are only three days left for early voting in Ohio.

That means if you want to skip the lines on Election Day you need to cast your ballot by Monday.

The Board of Elections office will be open until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Early voting started Oct. 11 and ends at 2 p.m. Monday.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 6.

In addition to the local mayoral, school board and city council races, there are two big tickets items on the ballot statewide.

Issues 1 and 2.

Issue 1: Rights for Crime Victims and Issue

Issue 2: To require state agencies to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and require state payment of attorney fees and expenses to specific individuals for defense of the law

Polls are open for Election Day from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Ohio.

