Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe

The Cleveland Metroparks has welcomed a 13-year-old male Masai giraffe named Bo to the facility.

Bo comes from a zoo in Racine, Wis.

The giraffe is nearly 17 feet tall, which makes him Cleveland zoo's tallest giraffe.

Bo joins Jhasmin, Jada, Adia, and 3-month-old Zawadi in the giraffe exhibit. The newest member of the herd will be temporarily off-exhibit until he is fully acclimated to the zoo.

Jabari, a 3-year-old male Masai giraffe that was formerly at the Metroparks zoo, was moved to the Racine Zoo to serve as a companion to the other male giraffe in Wisconsin. Giraffe experts recommended the transfer.

