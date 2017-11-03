Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Welcome to Cleveland, Bo! (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo) Welcome to Cleveland, Bo! (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Metroparks has welcomed a 13-year-old male Masai giraffe named Bo to the facility.

Bo comes from a zoo in Racine, Wis.

The giraffe is nearly 17 feet tall, which makes him Cleveland zoo's tallest giraffe. 

Bo joins Jhasmin, Jada, Adia, and 3-month-old Zawadi in the giraffe exhibit. The newest member of the herd will be temporarily off-exhibit until he is fully acclimated to the zoo.

Jabari, a 3-year-old male Masai giraffe that was formerly at the Metroparks zoo, was moved to the Racine Zoo to serve as a companion to the other male giraffe in Wisconsin. Giraffe experts recommended the transfer.

