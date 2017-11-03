Cleveland police arrest driver in fatal hit skip

Police have a 24-year-old man in custody for a deadly hit skip accident.

Robert Smith was killed Wednesday evening while crossing the street at Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road on Cleveland's east side.

EMS rushed Smith, 54, to University Health Hospitals, where he died.

Cleveland police say the driver, Mohammed Al-Shibar, fled the scene, but was arrested on Friday.

He is currently charged with felony hit skip.

