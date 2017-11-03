The Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance

The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland wants to help you put toys under your Christmas tree.

Families with children 12 years of age and younger needing help this Christmas are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps.

Families will receive an assigned time when they can receive toys and a Dave’s Supermarket gift card, at a later date.

Last year, the Christmas Distribution program provided Christmas assistance to over 1,400 families and nearly 3,200 children. Throughout the month of December this year, The Salvation Army expects to serve over 15,000 people in Greater Cleveland.

Christmas Registration will be held on:

Monday, November 6: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 9: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Families can register at:

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593

Distribution of Christmas Items will be held on Monday, December 18th at the location that families registered.

The following documentation is required:

Your government issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. You must have a Photo ID A birth certificate or current medical benefits card for each child 12 years old and younger in your household.

For questions regarding Christmas assistance, please reach out the Corps Community Centers listed above or call (216) 861-8185.

To make a donation to assist The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland in serving families this holiday season, or for more information, call (216) 861-8185 or visit www.SalvationArmyCleveland.org.

