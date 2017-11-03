$75,000 worth of pot found hidden in a hockey bag by Ohio State Highway Patrol

A Washington state man is behind bars, after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers find $75,000 worth of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Troopers said 29 vacuum sealed bags of pot were inside a hockey bag. Troopers also said they found a suitcase with a pound of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The traffic stop happened on Nov. 1 on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

Driver Michael Marcello, 30, was pulled over for several traffic violations.

Marcello is charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

