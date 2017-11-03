The most volatile week in Northeast Ohio weather history is Nov. 6-12

Just as spring is the primary tornado season, early November is a secondary severe weather season in Northeast Ohio. (Source: YouTube)

The seasons are changing and, as the Earth tilts, upper level lows take a few swipes at us and the jet stream oscillates, winter is trying to flex its muscle as summer tries to hold us in its grip.

Just as spring is the primary tornado season, early November is a secondary severe weather season in Northeast Ohio.

In fact, the week of Nov. 6-12 is, arguably, the most volatile week in Northeast Ohio weather history.

Here are a few examples of the most significant by the numbers:

Nov. 6, 2005:

Severe Thunderstorm winds gusting to 64 mph along with one inch diameter hail pummel the Sandusky Yacht Club damaging boats and ripping them from their moorings amid numerous reports of nearby downed trees, limbs and power lines.

This is part of a storm system that, just to our west in Indiana, includes an F-3 tornado that left 23 dead.

Nov. 7, 1913:

First night of the Great Lakes storm with hurricane force winds (75 mph) that sunk 32 ships and took the lives of 235 (mainly sailors).

This storm was a slowpoke arriving in Cleveland on the morning of Nov. 9 (a Sunday) with a wind gust of 74 mph (4:40 p.m.) and leaving in its wake, 17.4 inches of snow (22.2 inches by the Nov. 11).

Nov. 9, 1996:

First of four consecutive days of snow that left Chardon buried under 69 inches (5-feet 9-inches) of snow. Shaker Heights got 50 inches and North Royalton saw 25 inches.

Nov. 10, 1975:

The Edmund Fitzgerald and its crew of 29 (most of whom were from Cleveland where the ore ship originated) vanished during a storm on Lake Superior.

Nov. 10, 1998:

Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph knocked the mid-section of cars in a train off the tracks above Sandusky Bay and into the water below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.