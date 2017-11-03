Jury deliberating 2007 Fairview Park murder, arson cover-up case

Jury members got the case Friday afternoon in the trial for Timothy Sheline.

The 66-year-old man is accused of murdering a Fairview Park woman in August of 2007.

The body of Gwendolyn Bewley, 67, was found in her burning home on W. 220th Street.

Fairview Park police say Sheline killed Bewley and then set her home on fire to cover up the crime.

According to police, Sheline lived next door to Bewley and had been convicted of stealing her credit cards and making unauthorized purchases.

Sheline was indicted for the murder in 2014 after a lengthy investigation by Fairview Park police and the State of Ohio Fire Marshals office.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.