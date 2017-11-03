Cleveland has 5th highest murder rate in country per capita

According to the mid-year survey taken by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Cleveland has the fifth highest murder rate in the country per capita.

Through the end of June Cleveland had 56 homicides this year, compared to 47 through June last year.

Cleveland 19 asked for updated numbers and was told by Cleveland Police there have have been 95 homicides for the week ending on Oct. 27, and 99 at the end of the Nov. 3 week.

"One homicide is not acceptable in this city let alone 95," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Here are the top five cities with the highest murder rates:

St. Louis 29.1 murders per 100,000 people Baltimore 27.3 murders per 100,000 people New Orleans 24.5 murders per 100,000 people Detroit 20.2 murders per 100,000 people Cleveland 14.5 murders per 100,000 people

As for placing fifth, Williams said, "The per capita measurement is slanted away from cities like Chicago that have a much higher population than Cleveland and much higher homicide numbers, because our homicides are spread throughout the city whereas the majority of those occurring in larger cities are concentrated in certain population areas such as the Southside."

Voters go to the polls in four days to decide who should be mayor.

Cleveland 19 asked both candidates for a response to the latest rankings.

Mayor Frank Jackson:

Cleveland faces the same challenges as many urban centers. Crime is one symptom of those larger challenges. Any number of murders is unacceptable, as is any crime that harms residents or impacts our neighborhoods. I believe in tackling systemic challenges in systemic, responsible ways, rather than in feel-good talking points. That’s why I don’t make vague promises about more police officers; I am implementing a responsible, paid-for plan that is already training several classes of future officers, and which will lead to 300 new police on the force by 2020.

Councilman Zack Reed:

Even in the midst of Cleveland’s revitalization, the Jackson administration has taken their eye off the ball of the first priority of any government; and that is to protect their people. My plan is to put people back to work, because I truly believe “nothing stops a bullet like a job”. Also to hire 400 community based police officers and implement a true community policing plan. While 95 homicides is totally unacceptable, the actual number of 100 homicides for the year is outrageous. What’s more outrageous is that it’s not only this year, but the 4th consecutive year of 100; and over 1200 since Jackson took office.

