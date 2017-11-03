Indicted: Phoney porn producer tricked minors into sex 'auditions'

A Norwalk man has been indicted on multiple charges after fraudulently inducing teen girls into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and recording the conduct under the false promise that he was producing a pornographic film.

Charles Thomas Barbarotta, 32, was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of wire fraud.

Barbarotta used fraud to cause two minors to engage in commercial sex acts in December 2016. He also induced two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, according to the indictment.

The indictment states Barbarotta also used a scheme to induce the two minor victims into performing sex acts with him for what he fraudulently purported would be a pornographic film he would produce or direct.

Barbarotta may have other victims, according to U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony Barbarotta.

Anyone with information about him is encouraged to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.

