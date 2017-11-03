Cavaliers vs. Wizards: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-5 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to end to their losing streak on Friday.

The Cavs play against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Cleveland is 3-5 on the year.

The Wizards are 4-3 on the year.

TV Channel: Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM

Announcers: Fred McLeod and Austin Carr

Odds: Wizards -3.5, 222.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.