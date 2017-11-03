Ohio State vs. Illinois: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Ohio State is in first place in the East Division of the conference. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will continue to fight for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

OSU will play against the University of Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The Buckeyes are 8-2 on the year and 6-1 in the conference.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay

Odds: Ohio State -41, 53 points

