Cleveland Cooks: Burnham’s Tater Tot Waffles

The Burnham’s Tater Tot Waffles

Ingredients:

3# shredded Idaho potatoes (Use frozen hash browns to make your life easier)

1# Chopped corned beef

12 scallions, sliced thin

1 qt. shredded gruyere cheese (or any cheese you prefer)

1 cup cornstarch

1 TBSP chopped garlic

6 eggs, beaten

As needed, salt and pepper

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together well, then form into a ball and place in a pre-heated and greased waffle iron.

After 2 minutes in the waffle iron, place in a 350 degree oven for 12-15 minutes to finish cooking.

