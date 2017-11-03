LeBron ties Cavs record with 57 points in 130-122 win over Washi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron ties Cavs record with 57 points in 130-122 win over Washington Wizards

LeBron James picked an impressive way to snap the Cavaliers’ 4-game losing streak: he took the court in Washington, DC on Friday night and put on an epic show, scoring 57 points on 68% shooting as the Cavs held off the Washington Wizards, 130-122.

James’ 57 points ties the Cavaliers single-game record, previously solely held by Kyrie Irving.

Considering James’ recent history with Irving, this accomplishment may mean even more to LeBron.

It’s the 11th time James has scored 50 points or more in his career.

He also became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points, in the first half.

It was quite the achievement, given that James is only one of 7 players in NBA history to score that many points.

Retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant formerly held the record for youngest player to reach the historic tally.

Here are some additional achievements, in case you forgot just how good James is:

  • 3x NBA champion: 2012, 2013, 2016
  • 3x NBA Finals MVP: 2012, 2013, 2016
  • 4x NBA Most Valuable Player: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013
  • NBA Rookie of the Year: 2004
  • J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award: 2017
  • NBA scoring champion: 2008
  • 2x NBA All-Star Game MVP: 2006, 2008
  • 13x NBA All-Star: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
  • 2x NBA minutes leader : 2005, 2017

