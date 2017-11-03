Westlake woman gets book published 50 years after she writes it

As for any advice she would give others looking to have their work published, she recommends to follow your dreams. (Source WOIO)

A Westlake woman has proved you are never too old to make your dreams come true.

Back in the 60s, Beverly Urban wrote a manuscript.

"Every night after supper, after dishes were done, I would go up and type," Urban said.

Instead of sending it out in the hopes it would get published, she just tucked her hard work away inside a box.

Time passed by, and the now 88-year-old said she forgot about it.

One day she found her work, and took a chance.

Urban sent the manuscript out to a publisher hoping, just maybe, it would catch someone's eye.

It did. Urban's dream finally came true, 50 years later, when "The Final Turn," a southern gothic suspense story, was published.

"I will not become the Steven King. Let me tell you, he's too much," Urban said.

As for any advice she would give others looking to have their work published, she recommends to follow your dreams.

"If you don't, you may like I almost did pass out on something that has been so much fun. It's a lot of work, but so much fun," Urban said.

Beverly will be signing copies of her book on at the Barnes & Noble at Crocker Park starting at 1 P.M. on Sunday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.