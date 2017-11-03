Cleveland infant killed by family dog - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland infant killed by family dog

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has identified the child as Sophia Booth. 

According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.

Sophia was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital, and passed away.

The dog was taken to a local kennel.

Police are on-scene and investigating.

Authorities have not yet released the dog's breed. 

