Cleveland father's unsolved murder leaves family with no answers, little hope

Nathaniel Lee Williams Jr. addressing the media after his son was murdered last November. (Source: WOIO)

Nathaniel Lee Williams III, 29, of Cleveland, was murdered last November and police still have no suspects.

He was found inside a store and due to his injuries he was unable to talk with the police. Investigators took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Williams, a father of six, was the 122nd person killed in Cleveland in 2016.

"It's just tearing our family apart," said Williams' father, Nathaniel Lee Williams Jr.. "I wish this on no one."

"We just want somebody to help," said William III's sister, Sheerie Flowers. "That's all. That's it. I miss him. I don't know how to be everything that I can for his children. Our presence is there. We're around them. We spend time with them, but it's still nothing like having your father. If anybody can help us just please do."

According to the 2017 mid-year survey taken by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Cleveland has the fifth highest murder rate in the country per capita.

Through the end of June Cleveland had 56 homicides this year, compared to 47 through June last year.

Cleveland 19 asked for updated numbers and was told by Cleveland Police there have been 95 homicides for the week ending on Oct. 27, and 99 at the end of the Nov. 3 week.

"One homicide is not acceptable in this city let alone 95," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Here are the top five cities with the highest murder rates:

St. Louis 29.1 murders per 100,000 people Baltimore 27.3 murders per 100,000 people New Orleans 24.5 murders per 100,000 people Detroit 20.2 murders per 100,000 people Cleveland 14.5 murders per 100,000 people

