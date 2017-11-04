Around 50 people attend Anti-Trump protest in Downtown Cleveland

An Anti-Trump protest was held in Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

An Anti-Trump protest was held at Public Square in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday.

Around 50 people attended the protest.

Protesters spoke for about 40 minutes before the group marched through Downtown Cleveland.

The Los Angeles Daily News is reporting there will be at least 18 Anti-Trump rallies in the United States on Nov. 4.

A city of Cleveland spokesperson said a permit for the protest at Public Square was approved.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.